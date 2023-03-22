Main Stage hosts Snailmate, Vacant Skies, and Negative Thirty Two March 25

Join us on March 25 at the Main Stage for Snailmate. Snailmate is the Phoenix-based musical duo composed of lyricist, singer, and synth wizard Kalen Lander and drummer, Bentley Monet. Together, the two create music that fuses synthpunk, grindcore pop, and nerd rap for an unpredictable and explosive sound. Snailmate will be joined by Vacant Skies and Negative Thirty Two out of Prescott. 2l+ and over, no cover.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. This month the Verde Valley’s own That Brewery will be here for Beer School. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.