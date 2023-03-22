Meteorologists warn of more rain, high water

VERDE VALLEY – In a near repeat of last week, this week’s forecast sees a possibility of heavy rains continuing to turn snowpack into waterways across Northern Arizona.

A flood watch that started Tuesday in the Verde Valley is expected to last until 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday has a 60% chance for rain, mostly before noon. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 54 and winds gusting up to 28 mph. The overnight low will be around 34, though it could be lower and cause icy conditions on roadways.

“Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels,” NWS warned. “Low-water crossings could also experience flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions.”

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny but with a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon and high around 56. The nighttime low is again likely to be around 34.

Friday has a sunny forecast with a high near 60 and moderate winds. The overnight low is predicted to be around 33.

Saturday also is forecast to be sunny with a high near 60. The night is expected to drop a little more to around 31. Much the same is expected for Sunday.