Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 3/23, 5pm - Livas & Morgan

Sat 3/25, 2pm - Big Daddy D & Dynamites

Sun 3/26, 2pm - Verde River Station

Tues 3/28, 5pm - Javalina Highway

Calavera Mexican restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-9618

Sun 4/2, 5-8pm - Open Mike. Signups at 4:30. All Skill Levels. Audience Welcome.

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9pm. Doors open 8:30pm.

Fri & Sat 3/24-25 • Country • Stateline

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Open every day for lunch at noon. Always 21 and over only - Late night menu available

Thurs 3/23 Karaoke By Allstar (9pm-1am)

Fri 3/24 Dj Provisions (8:30pm-12:30am)

Sat 3/25 Dj Split Cell (8:30pm-12:30am)

Mon 3/27 Karaoke By Allstar (8pm-12am)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Fri 3/24 - The Salt Miners

Sat 3/25 - Flag5

Sun 3/26 - Karl Jones

RedWall Lounge

2130 Shelby Drive, Sedona

928-554-1033

Open Thurs-Sun 4-10pm.

Thursdays 3/23 and 3/30 - Cigar Night (4-10 pm) Specialty & RedWall Cigars available. RedWall Cigars are infused with our own bourbon and single malt whiskeys and barrel aged.

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282 – 2713

SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 3/22, 5-8pm, Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki

Thurs 3/23, 6-9pm - Chill on the Hill with Eric & Robin Miller

Fri 3/24, 6-9pm - Dance Night with Scandalous Hands

Sat 3/25, 6-9pm - Esteban

Sun 3/26 5-8pm - Jazz & Juice with Dave Len Scott

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 3/22 - Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 6-9

Thurs 3/23 - Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

Fri 3/24 - Ron Skelton, Classic Rock 3-6; Gina & Al, Rock Duo 7-10

Sat 3/25 - Wine Tasting w/ music by Everett 3-5:30; Sister & The Sun, Contemporary Rock Duo 7-10

Sun 3/26 - Randy J, Surf Rock 6-9

Tues 3/28 - Sinatra Night w/ Bobby Myhre 6-9

MUSICIANS

Alive n Kikin

Sat 3/25, 4-7pm - Carlson Creek Vineyard, 1010 N. Main St., Cottonwood

Christy Fisher

Fri 3/24, 5-8pm - Winery 1912, Sedona

Sat 3/25, 5:30-8pm - The Arabella Hotel, Sedona

Sun 3/26, 4-7:30pm - Ciao Bella Restaurant, Prescott Valley

Javalina Highway

Fri 3/24, 6 - 9pm - The Belfry, 791 N. Main St., Old Town Cottonwood

Tues 3/28, 5 - 8pm - 10/12 Lounge, 910 Main St. in Clarkdale

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri 3/31, 3-6pm, Happy Hour - AZ Pug Party & Rescue FUNDRAISER at Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona

Lyndsay Cross

Thurs 3/23 - Low Places Bar & Grill, Camp Verde, 7-9pm

Fri 3/24 - Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock, 7-9pm

Sat 3/25 - Decanter Tasting Room, Village of Oak Creek, 7-9pm

Toucan Eddy

Sat 3/25 from 1 to 4pm at the Belfry, 791 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood