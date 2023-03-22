Obituary: Leroy ‘Scott’ Fringer

Leroy ‘Scott’ Fringer

1951 - 2023

In loving memory of our Father, Leroy “Scott” Fringer, who was born January 4, 1951, in Woodstock IL, to Leverett and Alice Fringer of Manassa, CO. Scott passed away at age 72, on February 24, 2023, of natural causes in Camp Verde, AZ.

Scott enlisted into the Army on February 16, 1972, where he served for 1 year, 11 months, and 25 days.

He was stationed in Germany with his wife at the time Loraine and their newborn son Michael. He was married to Loraine in 1971. They had 6 beautiful children, 3 boys and 3 girls. They were divorced 25 years later.

Then in 2000 he met his lifetime partner Teri Moore who he had spent the last 23 years with.

Scott or as most of us knew him “Papa” was a lapidarist. He really loved what he did for a living. No one and I mean no one could cut turquoise the way he did. The time, the care, the blood and sweat that he put into building his business was like no other.

And his hobbies, well those were hunting with family, having family BBQ’s and spending time with his kids and grandkids.



He is predeceased by his father and mother Leverett and Alice Fringer and his brothers Lee and Max Fringer.

He is survived by 6 children, Michael Fringer, Jessie Fringer, Robert (Jodi) Fringer, Kitha Reeves, Katrina Froust, Kerri (J.J.) Watts, and 4 bonus children, Nancy (Jeremy) Hough, John Arden, Steven Wagner, Jeff (Jasmine) Wagner. He is also a loving “Papa” to 31 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 4 sisters, Maxine (Larry) Smith, Patty Richardson, Roxie (David) Chavez, Kathy (Joe) Pierce and 2 brothers, Jake (Debbie) Fringer, Jeff (Fay) Fringer.

Papa loved his family with all his heart, he would do anything for anyone at any time. To know him was to love him! And to love him was to get scared by him. If he did not make you jump at least once in your life, then you never met the man.



He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. One of the kindest souls on this planet, our father was a gentle, giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage.

Early in life, our father learned the importance of hard work and he instilled that same work ethic in us. He was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on. He was a man of God and he taught us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our father was a true role model and Hero who we will always look up to.



The funeral service will be held at The Veterans Cemetery in Prescott AZ, on Monday March 27, 2023, at 2:00pm.

Dad “Papa”, you are now at peace, but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace. Condolences and favorite memories can be sharedbuelerfuneralhome.com