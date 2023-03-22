OBITUARY NOTICES

Zack Johan Van Zyl, born on February 18, 2003 in South Africa, passed away on March 10, 2023 in Rimrock, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Michael Harris, born March 6, 1949 in San Diego, California, passed away on March 4, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.