As a birder I always entertained the thoughts of somehow doing a "Big Year" but I never planned on it actually happening, but through a series of events it started to happen right before me and through my binoculars.

Come hear Janie’s tales and view from great photos of her whirlwind birding year, right here in Yavapai County on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library at 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, AZ.

Sponsored by Northern AZ Audubon. All invited. Free!