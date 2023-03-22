Pricing changes at some Sedona-area recreation sites

SEDONA — Fees at several popular Sedona-area campground and day-use areas have changed to coincide with a new concessionaire contract.

According to a Wednesday news release, concessionaire-managed Coconino National Forest day-use sites are now $12 per vehicle and campground fees range from $24 to $30 per night. Group campground fees range from $95 to $175 per night.

Crescent Moon Picnic Site Group fees are $160 and Crescent Moon wedding services are $100.

The Beaver Creek Day Use Picnic Site has expanded and is now included in the Red Rock Ranger District's (RRRD) list of concessionaire-managed fee sites. Fees have been updated accordingly on recreation.gov.

ExplorUS was selected as the concessionaire-managed fee site contract holder following an application process held in late 2022. ExplorUS assumed management of the Coconino National Forest’s campground and day-use areas at the beginning of 2023.

More information about ExplorUS can be found at the Oak Creek Visitor Center.

The forest uses contracted concessionaire services to manage some recreation sites throughout the Flagstaff and Red Rock ranger districts. Concessionaires are used to provide high-quality public services in the operation and maintenance of government-owned recreation facilities.

RRRD visitors can still purchase a $45 2023 Grand Annual Pass at the Red Rock Ranger District Visitor Center and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. This pass covers admission at both district-managed fee sites and the following concessionaire-managed fee sites: Crescent Moon, Grasshopper Point Swimming and Picnic Area and Call of the Canyon Picnic Site (West Fork of Oak Creek Trail #108 trailhead). Grand Annual Passes may also be purchased at these sites.

For more information, please contact the Red Rock Ranger District Visitor Center at 928-203-2900.