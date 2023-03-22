Sedona Camera Club presentation March 27

Join the Sedona Camera Club for a presentation by professional landscape photographer Ryan Smith. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A creative visual storyteller, Ryan will use his stunning imagery and views from behind the lens to walk the audience through his meaningful artistic journey. He will highlight his adventures from the time he began exploring photography until now, where he finds himself a celebrated Resident Gallery Artist, educator, and one of the most highly acclaimed workshop instructors in the industry.

Ryan describes an artist’s journey as full of peaks and valleys - one often finds themselves wandering into places and circumstances they never imagined. He explains: “For me, the mountains have always been home. It’s where I feel free, where I feel strong, where I feel alive. It’s true that not all who wander are lost. As I lose myself connecting with nature, capturing its beauty, I end up finding myself. My images are a reminder of journeys lived up on the summits, something tangible - memories that I take back with me to reflect upon while in the valleys below.”

Early in his life, Ryan Smith developed a love and passion for the outdoors, which fueled an obsession for landscape photography. Growing up in the beautifully diverse state of Utah, Ryan has consistently traveled through the west and beyond capturing iconic views, which spark emotion and tell a story. Ryan's artistic style is unique and unmistakable which has led to prestigious awards and work featured within publications. His work is also found within high end galleries throughout the west including Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Park City, Utah; Telluride, Colorado; Aspen, Colorado and Sedona, Arizona.

Smith loves sharing his knowledge of photography and has a passion for teaching others. Combining his professional experience as a corporate trainer with his zeal for photography, Ryan has a knack for sharing the creative and technical aspects of photography in an easy to understand way through workshops, tours, and events through the west and the Hawaiian Islands. He enjoys adapting to the various needs of his attendees whether in the field learning the technical side and composition techniques, or in the classroom focusing on perfecting post editing techniques and helping achieve a print ready image.

For more information, visit ryansmithfineart.com.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. The Club does not have any requirements for COVID precautions. Attendees are welcome to wear masks. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacamera.club.