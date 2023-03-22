Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Lost King’ premiere March 24-30

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Lost King’ showing March 24-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In the archaeological find of a century, the remains of King Richard III — presumed scattered over 500 years ago — were discovered under a parking lot in Leicester in 2012. The search was spearheaded by amateur historian Philippa Langley, whose passion and unrelenting research were met with skepticism by the academic establishment.

Directed by two-time Oscar-nominee Stephen Frears and starring two-time Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins as Langley, ‘The Lost King’ is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and took on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history.

A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), ‘The Lost King’ is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s awakened sense of purpose.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, March 24, 25 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 26, 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.