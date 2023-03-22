Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Tutor’ premiere March 24-30

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Tutor’ showing March 24-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

An in-demand tutor for the East Coast monied elite, Ethan (Garrett Hedlund) lands a high-paying assignment to instruct a billionaire’s son, Jackson (Noah Schnapp), at a remote New York waterfront estate. Almost immediately, Ethan realizes that his student’s interest in his life borders upon obsession.

As tension grows, Jackson’s accusations threaten to expose Ethan’s perceived dark secrets to his girlfriend (Victoria Justice) and the authorities. As sentiment turns against Ethan, it is up to him, and only him, to unearth Jackson’s accusations and prove his innocence.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24, 25 and 26; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 28, 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.