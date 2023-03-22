Sedona filmmaker’s ‘Accidental Truth: UFO Revelations’ asks if there’s life out there

With the big premiere of his film “Accidental Truth: UFO Revelations” debuting at the Sedona International Film Festival, Sedona-based writer and director Ron James says it was the perfect place to introduce the film.

“Sedona has always been a place for creative people to gather and I would like to see more of that,” James said. “I know there is a big UFO community out here. Returning to Sedona and bringing something special to the community feels really good.”

The documentary, narrated by Matthew Modine of “Full Metal Jacket” and “Stranger Things,” dives into the truth of another intelligence engaging in humanity, where the viewer will “witness revelations from true government insiders that have never been shared with the public.”

It debuted in Sedona March 15 and will officially open nationwide April 18. James is thrilled to be sharing his work in Sedona, as he has lived here on and off for roughly 20 years.

“When the pandemic hit, I moved from Los Angeles back to Sedona. I’ve been here working on this movie for the last year and a half,” James said. “It’s already won seven awards and it’s been accepted into 11 or 12 film festivals and it’s not even out yet!”

James’s interest in another intelligence and UFOs piqued in 2009 when he was hired to shoot a UFO conference. He also says the movie “Blade Runner” shaped his taste in science-fiction films.

As narrator, Modine said he connected with this film on a personal level.

“I’ve seen things in the night sky that I didn’t and do not understand. I think it’s funny how these types of experiences can so quickly be dismissed by people who simply deny that there are unexplainable events happening around us constantly,” Modine told Kudos. “It is, quite simply, ignorant to assume we humans know it all.”

James was beyond excited to have Modine join the crew, saying he is a fabulous narrator who is helping the project even further than needed.

“He really got behind the project. He’s helping us with publicity, which he absolutely didn’t have to do as a hired narrator,” James said. “We’ve built an ongoing relationship. He really respects the documentary and you can’t buy that kind of support.”

Modine is just as enthusiastic about working with James.

“It is always flattering to be asked to participate in a project. Mr. James’ interest and passion for the unexplained is genuine and authentic,” Modine said. “A project like this gives the audience and myself the opportunity to dive further into the unknown.”