Wed, March 22
Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding

(City of Sedona photo)

(City of Sedona photo)

Originally Published: March 22, 2023 9:02 a.m.

From the City of Sedona:

Similar to last week, and due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek, the following areas are in GO status to evacuate immediately if you haven’t left already:

• Trails End Rd

• Trails End Ln

• Blackhawk Ln

• Newcastle Ln

• Oak Creek Mobilodge

• Copper Cliffs Dr

• Copper Cliffs Ln

• Sycamore Rd

• the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

• Center for the New Age

• Rancho Sedona RV park

• houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln

Where to evacuate

Evacuate to a shelter or with family/friends. Camp Verde Town Gym is the official shelter for this area. Address: 395 S. Main St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Sign up for emergency alerts

Make sure you're signed up for:

  1. City of Sedona Emergency alerts
  2. Yavapai County Emergency alerts
  3. Coconino Emergency alerts

Ready, set, go explained

Ready, set, go is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. The following explains each stage of the program:

  1. Ready status indicates that you should be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community and take proactive steps to prepare for seasonal threats. The city encourages all residents to always be in ready status.
  2. Set status indicates that you need to be alert because there is significant danger and residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area.
  3. Go status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening, and you should evacuate.

More details

Pay attention for the flood warnings and flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service. With snowmelt at higher elevations, and now rain, expect higher than normal flow in Oak Creek. Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable. Do NOT attempt to cross areas if water is present. Turn around, don't drown.

And from ADOT:

SR 89A closed due to rock slides

State Route 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff due to rock slides (caused by adverse weather) between mileposts 375 and 398. The following highways are also closed due to poor weather conditions:

SR 64 between mileposts 242 and 268 near the east entrance to the Grand Canyon National Park.

-
