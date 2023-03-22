SIFF presents ‘The Forger’ premiere March 24-30

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Forger’ showing March 24-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Based on a true story of bravery in the face of evil, ‘The Forger’ stars Louis Hofmann as an audacious young man who poses as a marine officer and forges documents to help fellow Jews escape Nazi Germany.

Berlin, 1942. Cioma Schönhaus is a young Jewish man who won't let anyone take away his zest for life, especially not the Nazis. Since the best hiding spots are in plain sight, Cioma audaciously adopts the identity of a marine officer to escape being deported like his family before him.

Drawing on his art school background, he joins a network of underground rescuers and becomes infamous for his masterfully forged IDs – created with just a brush, some ink, and a steady hand – that save the lives of hundreds of Jews by allowing them to escape the country.

Meanwhile, he throws himself into the city's nightlife and even finds a fragile hope for love during the darkest moments of the war. His talent and propensity for boldness puts him in more and more danger, however, until his only chance of survival is one last forged document – with his own name on it.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24, 25 and 26; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 28, 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.