SIFF presents ‘What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?’ premiere March 24-29

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?” showing March 24-29 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

In June 1970, hot off their spectacular Grammy win for Album of the Year (besting The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’), Blood, Sweat & Tears becomes the first American rock band to perform behind the Iron Curtain, doing concerts in Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland on a tour sponsored by the U.S. State Department.

Like much of the youth in America, band members have been outspoken and critical of the Nixon administration and the Vietnam War. The Iron Curtain Tour seems to be a curious decision by the band, which was at the very height of their popularity.

Upon their return, the band becomes a victim of the significant societal upheaval and culture wars in a polarized America, divided as much then as it is now. Political criticism typically comes from one side or the other. But in 1970, Blood, Sweat & Tears find themselves in the crossfire from both the Right and the Left and the group suffers greatly as a result. Suddenly, they are no longer hip and cool and lose support from fans, the media, concert bookers and the recording industry.

In short, the Right is outraged by the U.S. government footing the bill for an anti-war/anti-Nixon rock band to tour overseas and refer to Blood, Sweat & Tears members as “Communists”. The Left is critical of the band for appearing to be an instrument of the U.S. government and/or the CIA.

Through documentary footage shot during the Iron Curtain tour (and thought to be lost) and present-day interviews with band members and historians, as well as the unsealing of government records, ‘What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?’ unravels the details of this extraordinary year in the life of the band.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25; 4 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, March 26 and 29; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.