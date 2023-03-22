Unique Painting Demonstration at NAWS

What happens when an accomplished watercolor painter is also a nationally recognized fiber artist? For Prescott artist Chris Sommerfelt the answer looks something like a fusion of watercolor and batik in a simple painting. You are invited to learn Chris’s unique method of painting watercolor on crinkled Japanese masa paper which mimics an amalgam of these two mediums. Please attend this demonstration on Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m., at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. This educational program, open to the public, is being sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit watermedia art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

"I became interested in painting on crinkled masa paper after seeing a few paintings and then by watching the video by master watercolor artist Chen Kee Chee from Minnesota”, said Chris. “In addition to painting, I am a fiber artist who enjoys quilt making, especially art quilts. The results achieved when painting on crinkled masa paper look like batiked fabric. It is an interesting way to achieve textural effects by letting the paper do the work for you. This approach works well when trying to capture nature’s textures. While this technique represents a small portion of my work, it is a fun and interesting way to loosen up and concentrate on shapes and light.”

Like many of her fellow NAWS members, Chris is extremely talented and versatile. Chris is an artist, an art teacher, an exhibition judge, a demonstrator, and a critique group host to name just a few of her contributions. In addition to her 40 years as a watercolor painter, she has had two solo exhibits featuring her art quilts, has won numerous state and regional art awards and has her artwork in the corporate collection of Northwest Mutual Life. Learn more about Christ at ChrisSommerfelt.com.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings. For more information about NAWS, please visit NAWS-AZ.org or email your NAWS-related questions to NAWSMembershipJoy@gmail.com.