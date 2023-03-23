Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO)

CAMP VERDE – A man in Verde Lakes was trying to avoid arrest when police said he dove into the flooded waters of Clear Creek and had to be rescued by swift-water rescue crews on Wednesday, March 22, according to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

Video From Foot Chase to Water Rescue

Joseph C. Powell had several outstanding felony arrests warrants within the Verde Valley when he came into contact with police officers working the flood, marshals said.

He dove into the flooded waters of Clear Creek and swam away without taking into consideration the strong current and possible hypothermia from the cold flood waters, marshals added.

“Within seconds of entering the water, the strong currents tore away his clothing, forcing Mr. Powell downstream while he was shouting for help (from) the same Camp Verde Marshal deputies who he had been fleeing from,” CVMO spokesman Fred Hayman said.

Powell was clinging to a tree while the rescue crews set up ropes and a raft to remove him from the tree on the raging river about 25 yards from shore.

Copper Canyon Swift Water rescue, with the Verde Valley Fire District crew, brought Powell to safety and treated him for mild hypothermia, marshals said.

After receiving EMS treatment he was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the infirmary at Yavapai County jail that afternoon.

