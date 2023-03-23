OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO) Camp Verde lifts evacuation orders Pricing changes at some Sedona-area recreation sites Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding City manager to be announced soon Meteorologists warn of more rain, high water What to do in a flash flood Flood water made dramatic return (VIDEO) Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge Camp Verde Town Council to receive first update of town’s water system since takeover

Subscribe Now
Thu, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO)

A man stuck in a tree in a raging flooded river in Camp Verde is rescued by swift water teams from Copper Canyon Fire and Verde Valley Fire Districts Wednesday afternoon, March, 22, 2023. (VVN//Vyto Starinskas)

A man stuck in a tree in a raging flooded river in Camp Verde is rescued by swift water teams from Copper Canyon Fire and Verde Valley Fire Districts Wednesday afternoon, March, 22, 2023. (VVN//Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 23, 2023 4:57 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – A man in Verde Lakes was trying to avoid arrest when police said he dove into the flooded waters of Clear Creek and had to be rescued by swift-water rescue crews on Wednesday, March 22, according to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

Video

From Foot Chase to Water Rescue

Joseph C. Powell had several outstanding felony arrests warrants within the Verde Valley when he came into contact with police officers working the flood, marshals said.

He dove into the flooded waters of Clear Creek and swam away without taking into consideration the strong current and possible hypothermia from the cold flood waters, marshals added.

“Within seconds of entering the water, the strong currents tore away his clothing, forcing Mr. Powell downstream while he was shouting for help (from) the same Camp Verde Marshal deputies who he had been fleeing from,” CVMO spokesman Fred Hayman said.

Powell was clinging to a tree while the rescue crews set up ropes and a raft to remove him from the tree on the raging river about 25 yards from shore.

Copper Canyon Swift Water rescue, with the Verde Valley Fire District crew, brought Powell to safety and treated him for mild hypothermia, marshals said.

After receiving EMS treatment he was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the infirmary at Yavapai County jail that afternoon.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News