Superintendent announces retirement from Cottonwood-Oak Creek

COTTONWOOD – Superintendent Steve King announced his pending retirement from Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District on Friday.

King, who came to the district in 2015 from Camp Verde Unified, said the process has already started to find a replacement. His retirement date is Dec. 31.

His time at COCSD has included the realignment and reorganization of the district as well as the pandemic response.

“It’s been very challenging but rewarding at the same time,” he told The Verde Independent.

Options for paths to find a new superintendent come before the board in April.

“It has been one of the honors of my life to serve this district for the past eight years,” he told the district is his March 24 letter. “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my upcoming retirement as superintendent of this district. I wanted to give you as much notice as possible to prepare for the upcoming transition of leadership in this district.”

He praised the district and the governing board and their work to improve schools for the children.

“I am also very grateful for the personal support that our school community has shown to my family and me. I am truly the luckiest superintendent. I will continue to keep you updated on the changes as we move forward and I will maintain my commitment to service.”

The Verde Independent will have more about the leadership transition in the coming week.