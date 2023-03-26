Obituary" Barbara Lynn Padgett

Barbara Lynn Padgett

1951 - 2023

Barbara Lynne Padgett, 71, of Cornville, Arizona, died Monday, February 13, 2023 at Haven Health in Sedona, Arizona, from complications of cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by family. Barbara was born May 13, 1951 in Espanola, New Mexico.

She was the daughter of the late Ray Calvin Gee and Jackie Gee. She is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.





Barbara met John Joseph Padgett, November 1986. He was the love of her life. They spent 37 years together. He survives. Together they traveled and performed USO shows with the band Oak Creek Country.

Barbara enjoyed many hobbies and was very talented in everything she did. Photography, jewelry making, quilting, growing flowers (they were the envy of the neighborhood) and raising chickens.



Barbara was a kind, loving, faithful friend, mother, and grandmother to many and she will be greatly missed.





She is survived by three daughters and one son: Moriah Law of Cottonwood, AZ, Shaloy (Dale) Martin of Paris, TN, Danelle (Chuck) Shenker of Peoria, AZ, Brian (Kindra) Padgett of Chandler, AZ. Barbara had 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Cremation was handled by Westcott Funeral Home, Cottonwood, AZ. Private services to be held at a later date.



Information provided by the family.