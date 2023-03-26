Obituary: Gerald George Shanks

Gerald George Shanks

1948 - 2023

Gerald George Shanks, 75, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away on March 20, 2023. He was born March 21, 1948, in Buffalo, New York to Donald D. and Anna Marie Shanks.





Gerald attended Nativity School and Flagstaff High. He then attended Northern AZ University and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. He was the owner of Emerald Contracting and later worked for Yavapai Plumbing and Heating. He served on the boards of Cornville and Verde Valley Fire Districts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. His favorite pastime was playing and spending time with his grandchildren.





Gerald is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother Daniel Shanks.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Merry Carol Shanks of Sedona, AZ; sons Gerald J. (Lisa) Shanks of Tucson, AZ, Donald L. (Terra) Shanks of Cornville, AZ, and Scott E. (Jackie) Shanks of Sedona, AZ; Brother Leonard Shanks of Chino Valley, AZ; sister Janet Fish of Winslow, AZ; and five grandchildren.



Services will be at Westcott Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.





An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by the funeral home.