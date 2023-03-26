Obituary: Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill

Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill

1963 - 3023

Raymond Lee “Butch” Merrill passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Butch was born May 18, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Butch’s family relocated to Arizona in 1974 and settled in Cottonwood in 1978 where he lived the remainder of his life.



He held a number of jobs throughout this life, but the one he loved most was with Ace Express Shuttle Service. This work gave him the ability to fulfill two of his passions -- meeting new people and traveling. He made friends wherever he went.

Another of Butch’s passions is Ham Radios. He became a Ham Radio operator and belonged to the Mingus Mountain Repeater Group (MMRG), where he made many life-long friends.



Butch is proceeded in death by his parents Barbara (Frank) Murdaugh and Raymond (Roberta) Merrill.



He is survived by his children Daniel, Andrew, Diana and Trista. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jerry, Ryen, Skyler, Aria, Marca, Darrell and Dalilah, his sister Terri and brother Brian.





A service will be held at a later date.



Bueler Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.





