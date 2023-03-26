OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Blazin’ M proposes hotel, glamping Riverfront, Dead Horse evaluating flood clean-up Food tax axe would be costly for Cottonwood Superintendent announces retirement from Cottonwood-Oak Creek Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO) Camp Verde lifts evacuation orders Pricing changes at some Sedona-area recreation sites Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding City manager to be announced soon Meteorologists warn of more rain, high water

Subscribe Now
Sun, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill

Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill

Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill

Originally Published: March 26, 2023 10:17 a.m.

Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill

1963 - 3023

Raymond Lee “Butch” Merrill passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Butch was born May 18, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Butch’s family relocated to Arizona in 1974 and settled in Cottonwood in 1978 where he lived the remainder of his life.

He held a number of jobs throughout this life, but the one he loved most was with Ace Express Shuttle Service. This work gave him the ability to fulfill two of his passions -- meeting new people and traveling. He made friends wherever he went.

Another of Butch’s passions is Ham Radios. He became a Ham Radio operator and belonged to the Mingus Mountain Repeater Group (MMRG), where he made many life-long friends.

Butch is proceeded in death by his parents Barbara (Frank) Murdaugh and Raymond (Roberta) Merrill.

He is survived by his children Daniel, Andrew, Diana and Trista. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jerry, Ryen, Skyler, Aria, Marca, Darrell and Dalilah, his sister Terri and brother Brian.

A service will be held at a later date.

Bueler Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.

-
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News