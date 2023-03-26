Obituary: Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill
Raymond ‘Butch’ Merrill
1963 - 3023
Raymond Lee “Butch” Merrill passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Butch was born May 18, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Butch’s family relocated to Arizona in 1974 and settled in Cottonwood in 1978 where he lived the remainder of his life.
He held a number of jobs throughout this life, but the one he loved most was with Ace Express Shuttle Service. This work gave him the ability to fulfill two of his passions -- meeting new people and traveling. He made friends wherever he went.
Another of Butch’s passions is Ham Radios. He became a Ham Radio operator and belonged to the Mingus Mountain Repeater Group (MMRG), where he made many life-long friends.
Butch is proceeded in death by his parents Barbara (Frank) Murdaugh and Raymond (Roberta) Merrill.
He is survived by his children Daniel, Andrew, Diana and Trista. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jerry, Ryen, Skyler, Aria, Marca, Darrell and Dalilah, his sister Terri and brother Brian.
A service will be held at a later date.
Bueler Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.
Information provided by the funeral home.
-
- Flood water made dramatic return (VIDEO)
- Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding
- Family rescued from vehicle in high water
- Dodging cops, man jumps in high water (VIDEO)
- Flood water made dramatic return (VIDEO)
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- LEGACY: Lawler family puts generations into Verde Valley businesses – not exactly on purpose
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first in series of mystery movies
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Verde River surging after creeks flood neighborhoods
- Rock slide shuts down 89A for the night
- Flood water made dramatic return (VIDEO)
- Flooding anticipated in Cornville, Rimrock as thunderstorm rolls in
- Police tase woman during eviction dispute
- Multiple highway closures due to winter weather
- Sedona neighborhoods again in GO status due to flooding
- Locals in Verde Valley deal with flooding aftermath
- Family rescued from vehicle in high water
- UPDATE: Areas of Lake Montezuma evacuated as creek rises
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: