'Art in the Pines: The Fourth Annual Prescott Plein Air Festival' Aug. 10-27

The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery and The Highlands Center for Natural History Present ‘Art in the Pines: The Fourth Annual Prescott Plein Air Festival’ from Aug. 10 through 27.

The artist application period is from March 1 through April 7. The artist application fee is $35. Artists will be notified of their acceptance on April 14.

Plein Air artists may apply to be one of 20 participants in the festival via the Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery’s submittal page, at YavapaiCollegeArtGallery.Submittable.Com/Submit.

Fill out the Art in the Pines: The fourth-annual Prescott Plein Air Festival Artist Application completely, including uploading an artist biography, artist photo, and up to three photos of your plein air artwork.

The submissions will be juried and 15-20 artists accepted for the festival.

Each of the accepted artist must donate a signature painting to include in a charity auction to benefit scholarships and student art prizes at Yavapai College. Donated paintings not sold at auction will become part of Yavapai College’s permanent art collection. Donated paintings must be dropped off at the YC Prescott Art Gallery on Monday, Aug. 7, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The online auction will begin on Aug. 10 and conclude on Aug. 20.

In addition to a donated painting, accepted artists may show up to two plein air studio paintings in the YC Prescott Gallery during the Pre-Festival Exhibition Aug. 10 – Aug. 22, with an opening reception on Aug. 13 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Festival will take place from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, with a reception and sale at the YC Performing Art Center and the YC Prescott Gallery on Aug. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Art work not sold must be picked up on Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Artists will receive 50% of sales of paintings completed during the Festival.

For more information contact Tim Hull, Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Manager at Timothy.Hull@YC.edu, or call 928-776-2031.