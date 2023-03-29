Art Walk, Wine, & Galleries in Jerome

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for our First Saturday Art & Wine Walk. Help celebrate the success of the New State Motor Building while exploring everything the mile-high town has to offer.



The New State Motor Co. Building in Jerome was built in 1917. The three-story reinforced concrete building with a capacity for 650 cars, had a showcase on the main floor, a machine shop and garage below, and an interior elevator to raise and lower cars. This was home to the first Chrysler dealership in Arizona, the first Moreland dealership, and, simultaneously, a Chevrolet dealership.

By the late 1920s, Jerome boasted a population of 15,000 people, with five automobile dealerships, 12 service stations, and at least 50 storage garages. There were 1,348 automobiles registered in Jerome in 1929. When the mines closed in 1953, the population plummeted to less than 50 and the Jerome Historical Society was formed to try to save the town and record its history.

The Society bought the building in 1956. The U.S. Post Office moved into its current location in the 1970s and in 2008, the Society received Arizona State Parks Historical Preservation Heritage funding to restore and revitalize the floor below the Main Street level to house museum displays, public restrooms, and unique shops. In 2010, it was named “Project of the Year” by Arizona State Parks for the use of the space and the short time it took to complete the project.

In addition to the Post Office, the building is now home to University Shack and Laughing Mountain on the Main Street level and Sew Low Brow, Janie Layers Ceramic Sculpture, Tours of Jerome, Tommy Rocks, the Prickly Pear Emporium, Blue Moose Ceramics, and Jerome Historical Society museum displays on the floor below. (You might ask yourself how they got the car in there.) Music will be provided by DJ (Taze) and Ezra.

And that’s just one location of the over 30 unique specialty shops, galleries, artist studios, winetasting rooms, and restaurants that will be participating. Participation is free and a free shuttle will be provided.

And we always feature music. Inde Ella and Friends, a band focusing on covers from the 50s to today, will be performing in the Upper Park while Doyle Figueroa will be performing his take on classical and recognizable tunes at the Jerome Artists Co-op from 5 to 8 p.m. From 4 to 7 p.m. the duo Dyad will provide a line into the past with their personal reflections at Cornish Pasty Co. Reverend Jon will close out the night beginning at 8 p.m. at the Operating Room in the Jerome Art Center (the Old High School).