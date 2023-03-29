Author Will Tuttle to Speak in Sedona

Will Tuttle, PhD, will present a free lecture/music program on April 3 from 7-8:30 p.m., titled ‘Healing Our World: A Deeper Look at Food.’ This inspiring talk delves into the hidden dimensions of our culture’s food system. Dr. Tuttle will discuss how we can build health on all five levels, awaken awareness, and bring healing to our world.

Dr. Tuttle is the author of The World Peace Diet, published in 16 languages, and has lectured and performed in over 50 countries. A featured expert in Cowspiracy and other documentary films, he’s a recipient of the prestigious Courage of Conscience Award and Empty Cages prize. His doctorate degree from U.C. Berkeley focused on educating intuition and altruism. He has taught college courses in creativity, comparative religion, and philosophy, and is a former Zen monk and Dharma Master in the Zen tradition. Author of Islands of Light and editor of Circles of Compassion as well as Buddhism & Veganism, he has created ten much-loved CD albums of original piano music.

His inspiring presentations often include his music as well as evocative animal paintings by his spouse, Madeleine, a visionary artist from Switzerland who is also a flautist, Waldorf teacher, organic gardener, vegan chef, and artisan.

See WorldPeaceDiet.com and CircleOfCompassion.org for more details about Dr. Tuttle’s work.



Free tickets are available at SedonaFilmFestival.org in the April theater schedule listings.

