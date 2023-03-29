Brewha Eatery fills big shoes of Casey’s Corner

After opening less than three months ago on the corner of Page Springs Road and Cornville Road, business has taken off for Brewha Social Eatery & Market.

Brewha has been open since New Year’s Day, and owner Danny Chavez says things couldn’t be going any better.

“It’s been awesome,” Chavez said. “We’re trying to do something different here. We’re trying to build the new local hangout.”

Chavez comes from an extremely family-oriented upbringing, saying his family rarely went out to eat, meals were always homemade, and they would always play cards before and after meals.

Brewha offers many games such as Jenga, Connect Four, Checkers and other board games to keep their customers engaged and away from a screen.

“The whole concept of the local eatery comes from how our family ran. We don’t want to call it a restaurant, which is why we called it a social eatery,” Chavez said. “We don’t want kids to come in and sit on their phones. We want them to come in and actually engage with their parents.”

Brewha offers a massive dining area for hang out and eating, homemade coffee, hot chocolates, and pastries, various New-Mexican-style cuisine options, and cocktails.

“Everything has a little touch of grandma in it,” Chavez said. “Everything we make is an art.”

With 13 employees on the schedule, Chavez is looking forward to adding more and expanding the business.

“We want to eventually put in an outdoor sunset patio in the back. We are also going to get rid of a parking spot and make horse parking,” Chavez said. “Now that we have a lot more people riding horses on the streets, we want to put in a horse trough out here.”

Along with the patio and horse parking, Chavez said they will soon plant their own herbs in front of the local eatery, and a lavender field is being planted across the street.

“It’ll be a popping corner soon,” he said.

Chavez said this plot of land holds a special place in his heart, as it takes him back to his childhood.

“Back in the day, we used to come here to Casey’s Corner and that’s how we knew we were almost back in town because we would stop here for candy and ice cream,” he recalled. “It’s awesome that we took over such an iconic building.”

In honor of Casey’s Corner, Brewha has left a miniature tribute on the side of their building.

Brewha Social Eatery & Market is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Suite A and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.