Fayuca and Local Honey featured this weekend at Main Stage

This week we have some amazing music featured here at Main Stage. Friday, March 31, we have Fayuca. Fayuca is a three-piece punk rock/reggae band from Phoenix, Arizona. The band’s style is rooted in reggae and dub, there is an obvious Spanish influence in the band's music as well. Opening the night for Fayuca is Local Honey. Local Honey is a Reggae band based out of Cottonwood, AZ. Local Honey lays down a mixture of original and surprising cover tunes, all done in a Reggae style with a dash of Funk, R&B and Jam Rock. Music starts at 8 p.m., $10 cover, 21 and over.

Saturday, April 1, Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree will be here at the Main Stage. Andy has been playing bass and rocking the great state of Arizona for over 30 years. Based in beautiful Flagstaff, The Swinging Jamboree (sometimes known as the ‘Twilight Jamboree’) plays music to light up even the darkest of honky-tonk dance floors. Music starts at 8 p.m. and no cover. 21 and over.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.