Fest presents ‘The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli’ April 2-6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the world premiere of ‘The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli’ showing April 2-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, ‘The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli’ is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most.

Bocelli and his wife Veronica travel on horseback along Italy’s Via Francigena, an ancient road traveled by pilgrims for centuries in the footsteps of the apostles and saints. Along the way, they are joined by friends Michael W. Smith, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA for world-class musical performances in some of Italy’s most magnificent venues and majestic locations.

Following a blessing from the Pope, Bocelli’s children Matteo and Virginia make appearances in this amazing adventure, as well as musicians and singers Katherine Jenkins, Clara Barbier Serrano, 2Cellos, 40 Fingers, and many others.

You’ll be swept away by “The Journey” of beautiful music, creation, faith, and love.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.