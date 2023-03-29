‘Fool Me Twice!’ by Michael Peach at the Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum proudly presents renowned storyteller Michael Peach in a performance of his original show “Fool Me Twice!” on Saturday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Peach’s program is inspired by his investigations into Sedona and Arizona history. Audiences love his style of blending original cowboy poetry, tall tales, and historical humor as he explores local mythology and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at quirky incidents from the past using jokes, storytelling, and first person narrative. As is customary with Mike’s shows, this one incorporates the spirit of the Old West with selections like this:

“When dudes come out west, the thing they like best is playing cowboy for their own entertainment. But the hard-working hands can lay their own plans to reciprocate on that arrangement. For one of the joys of some real cowboys is putting one over on dudes. Spinning tall tales, blowing wind in their sails, and adopting profane attitudes.”

Before You Go... What: “Fool Me Twice!” with Michael Peach When: April 1, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Where: Sedona Heritage Museum, 735 Jordan Road, Uptown Sedona 86339 How much: $6/adults More info: Call 928-282-7038, SedonaMuseum.Org

You’ll laugh at outrageous stories glorifying train robbers, fraudulent miners,

local pranksters, and a publicity-hungry huckster. You’ll also hear about Sedona’s little known connections to the magical world of Walt Disney.





Peach is an award-winning actor and playwright and his shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national park, and history loving audiences across Arizona.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.Org.