John Ford Coley with Tom Wurth at Sound Bites Grill

Once again, a legendary musical star makes their rounds in beautiful Sedona.

On Saturday, April 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill will host John Ford Coley, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter of hit songs like ‘I’d Really Love To See You Tonight,’ ‘Nights Are Forever Without You’ and many others, performing with Tom Wurth, a fellow talented songwriter and performer.

John Ford Coley first played in Sedona at Sound Bites for local resident Terrie Frankel. It was a special gift for her birthday. Terrie and her sister Jenny worked with Coley many years ago, and Terrie remained friends with John over the years.

“I had the honor of working with Terrie and her sister Jennie on numerous musical projects in the ‘90s,” Coley said. “Terrie has remained a good friend, and it’s a special treat for me to see her in Sedona. I stayed with Terrie and her partner Fred Shinn the last time I was here. Beautiful people.”

With a plethora of gold and platinum hits under his belt, Coley comes to the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom to share his magic with locals and visitors alike who come to enjoy his performance up-close-and-personal.

Before You Go... What: John Ford Coley with Tom Wurth When: April 1, 7-9 p.m. Where: Sound Bites Grill, 2101 N. SR 89A, Sedona How much: $59 Info: SoundBitesGrill.com

The New York City supper club ambiance of the restaurant creates the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the performance of a high-caliber musicians like Coley and Wurth.

Coley joined his first band at the age of 15 and played on the bill with Led Zeppelin and other famous bands as he was moving up the musical ladder. His first hit was a song named ‘Simone,’ which became a No. 1 hit in Japan.

His latest release is a CD titled ‘Long Way Home,’ and it’s currently on sale at JohnFordColey.com.

Classically trained on piano and an avid guitarist, John loves the craft and enjoys every audience he encounters. He is a published author of a book titled Back Stage Pass and is in the process of completing another. He has also written musical scores for movies and his creativity, continues unabated more than half a century since he first picked up a guitar.

His songs are the kind of songs that touch the deepest parts of the one’s spirit, creating a feeling of awe and wonder of the depths of human emotions.

There are songs you hear in your life that transport you to a certain time period or give you a special feeling. You associate those good times with the group or songwriter that made them famous. Coley’s songs have that kind of effect.

His eclectic mix of country, blues, gospel and rock are also the result of his modern day mentors that include John Ford Coley, rocker Eddie Money; soulful gospel and country artist T. Graham Brown; blues drummer for BB King and Jamey Johnson, Tony Coleman, Marty Raybon of Shenandoah and the iconic Vince Gill. He has collaborated with them as a songwriter and as a producer.

From classic theaters and venues to historic opera houses, Wurth has already made his mark playing across the country and is thrilled to be able to bring his music to the Rio Grande Valley and the Winter Texan audiences.

Coley is excited over his return to Sound Bites Grill and invites people to come on down to the show and have fun.

“I just look forward to seeing everyone again,” he said. “Come on out. Watch us play a bunch of songs. Let’s have a good time.”

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased online via their website.