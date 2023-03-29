‘Judy and Jamalee in Jerome’ on April 1

The Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery presents ‘Judy and Jamalee in Jerome,’ a two-member show featuring new works by watercolor artist Judy Jaaskelainen and ceramist Jamalee Moret. A reception for the artists will be held on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, April 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery, at 502 Main Street in Jerome.

Ceramics has been Jamalee’s medium of choice for the past 20 years. Her connection with Nature influences the unique ways she molds, forms and creates with clay. She currently creates decorative and functional art with a focus on colorful glaze combinations.



Jamalee shares, “I find that glazing my work is the most exciting part of my process. My background in watercolor painting has prompted me to play more with the glaze color combinations, knowing that the layering of the glazes can result in either a glorious or hideous-looking piece depending on how the glazes melt and merge with each other in the kiln. Opening the kiln is always a surprise!”



Many of her pieces in this art show are miniatures--a project she has been working on for the past six months. “Years ago,” Jamalee recalls, “I saw an exhibition at the Whitney where an artist had hundreds of miniature pots on display, and I was so inspired, I thought, ‘I can do that one day!’ Well, I don’t have quite that many pots made, but I do enjoy making them in between my other ceramic work.”

Judy Jaaskelainen’s experiences abroad have figured into many of her watercolor paintings. “Lately, however,” she relates, “I seem to be focused on Southwest images. I enjoy the vast variety of textures, colors, and shapes found in my Arizona environment. The cacti, rocks, mountains, mesas, animals, and architecture all delight and stimulate my creativity. It’s good for my soul and my health to be painting. Arizona provides limitless inspiration with its unique, natural beauty and wildlife.”

Meet Judy & Jamalee during Jerome’s First Saturday “Art and Wine Walk,” on April 1 from 5-8 pm at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. The show runs March 30 – May 30. The Gallery is open daily from 10 am – 6pm. For more information, call 928-639-4276, visit JeromeCoop.com, or email Info@JeromeCoop.com. Currently accepting new member applications.