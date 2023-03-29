OFFERS
Obituary: Harold L. Ullery

Harold L. Ullery

Harold L. Ullery

Originally Published: March 29, 2023 12:05 a.m.

Harold L. Ullery

1938 - 2023

Harold L. Ullery was born on June 14, 1938, in Elkhart, Indiana. He passed away peacefully at home on March 21, 2023.

Harold was raised in Elkhart, Indiana. After leaving the Army, he studied art in Chicago, Illinois, at the American Academy of Art. He was in advertising business for 13 years. During that time, he married his wife, Connie, and began a family.

Harold moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he owned and operated a big game guiding and hunting business for years. He loved the outdoors and spent weekends teaching camping and survival skills to his grandchildren. Nature influenced his art in a large way.

Harold was a member of the El Valle Artist Association and Cottonwood Woodcarvers Association. He loved the camaraderie of other artists.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse W. and Myrtle Ullery and is brother Robert.

He is survived by wife Connie of 56.5 years; two children, Danielle (Mark) Evans and Jeff (Gretchen) Ullery. There are four grandchildren, Michael (Sheyenne) and Marcus Drazick, Lauren (Konner) Ross and Braeden Ullery and two great-grandchildren. Brothers J.W. Ullery and Richard Ullery also survive.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers one can donate in Harold’s name to El Valle Artist Association or EVAA, P.O. Box 2864, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

-
