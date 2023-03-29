Obituary: Melvin ‘Mel’ L. Henson

Melvin ‘Mel’ L. Henson

1943 - 2023

Melvin “Mel” L. Henson, (79) of Pilot Mountain, Utah, passed away on March 22, 2023 from sepsis acquired through a combination of diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Mel was born on June 16, 1943 to Willard and Hattie Mae Henson of Salt Lake City, the second oldest of seven children. He married Beverly Jean Villiard on February 7, 1964, and answered the draft into the Vietnam War shortly thereafter.

He earned a SPS (M-14) sharpshooter medal and received accolades from his general for starting an impromptu bar that effectively addressed the boredom and routine violence among his unit overseas. He returned home to Bev and had a son, Ronnie.

They divorced and he married Ann De Pierre in 1978 and was blessed with his stepdaughter Sherry. With Ann, he had two more daughters, Melanny & Jenny, and they eventually divorced.

He remarried Bev in April of 1994.



Mel loved traveling and the outdoors, especially four wheeling and fishing. He owned and operated a wheel alignment shop, Henson Alignment in Logan, Utah, from 1975 until 2000. He was a talented handyman and built several self-sustaining buildings on The Henson Family Ranch near Pilot Mountain.

He had a charming laugh and an endearing sense of humor that made him many friends. He maintained his sense of humor to the very end of his life, making him a popular patient among his many caretakers he had through his struggle with Parkinson’s.



Mel is survived by his children: Ronnie Lee Henson (Susan) of Las Vegas, NV; Sherry Lawler of Pilot Mountain, Utah; Melanny Henson Osborn (Daren) of Clear Lake, IA; and Jenny Buck (Stephen) of Camp Verde, AZ, as well as many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Alvin Henson (Beth Ann) of Salt Lake City, UT; Ruby Packer (Murland) of Roy, UT; Marvin Henson of Elko, NV; Sterling Henson (Sandy) of Magna, UT; David Henson (Jean) of Richmond, UT; and Arlene Crebbs (Floyd) of Midwest, WY.



The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Pines in Prescott, especially Mel’s nurse Bobbi who cheered all of us with her warmth and love. We would also like to thank Visiting Angels in Flagstaff, especially Amy who has become a family friend, and Inge of Ingecare in Camp Verde.



A Celebration of Life is planned for April 22 near Tooele, Utah, and then he will be consecrated at the family ranch. Dad was adamant that we not have a funeral, so anyone wearing a suit will be turned away at the door. Details are pending.



Information provided by family.