Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Space Oddity’ premiere March 31-April 6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Space Oddity’ showing March 31-April 6 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

When Alex gives up on earth and decides to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, an unexpected romance forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars or an even more uncertain journey of the heart.

Alex, grappling with the changes he's witnessing on the flower farm he calls home, is doing the one thing that makes him feel sane — training a one-way trip to Mars that will plant him on an uninhabitable planet with no ticket home.

This scares and confuses his family and forces them to take a look at their own lives as they struggle to find meaning in a world that often makes no sense.

‘Space Oddity’ is a story about love and loss, the fragile experiment of life and how we find humor in the most unexpected places.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 4, 5 and 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.