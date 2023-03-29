SIFF presents ‘Close’ premiere March 31-April 5

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Close’ showing March 31-April 5 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Close’ was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. It was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language.

Leo and Remi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart.

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 2, 4 and 5.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.