Woman dies after falling from West Clear Creek cliff
CAMP VERDE—The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman who fell off a 20-foot cliff at ‘The Bluffs’ above West Clear Creek on Monday, March 27.
The woman has been identified as Jennifer Petri, who was hiking with her friend at the time.
Petri’s friend called YCSO to report the incident just before 4 p.m. YCSO called multiple volunteer services, including fire and a DPS Ranger helicopter to assist in the search.
Due to steep and dangerous terrain, rescuers struggled to reach Petri, according to YCSO. With binoculars, rescuers were able to see Petri at the base of the cliff.
Petri was pronounced dead at the scene and was airlifted out of the area.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
