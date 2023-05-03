2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
The show order for ALL Showmanship classes will be Senior, Intermediate, Junior.
Wednesday, May 3 - Gyberg Building
1 p.m. Cavy Show
Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes
Rabbit Show (will immediately follow the Cavy Show)
Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation, Rabbit Meat Pen, Roaster Rabbit, Doe and Liter
- Show Barn
3 p.m. Public Speaking Contest
4 p.m. Breeding Sheep Show
4:30 p.m. Breeding Goats Show
5 p.m. Pygmy Goat Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Pygmy Goat Conformation
6 p.m. Dairy Goat Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Dairy Goat Conformation
Thursday, May 4 - Gyberg Building
8 a.m. Eggs
9 a.m. Waterfowl Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes
9:30 a.m. Turkey Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes
12:30 p.m. Pigeon Show
Poultry Show (will immediately follow the Pigeon Show)
Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation classes will be judged in the cages.
3 p.m. Senior Small Stock Round Robin
3:30 p.m. Intermediate Small Stock Round Robin
4:30 p.m. Junior Small Stock Round Robin
- Show Barn
8 a.m. Market Swine Show
11:30 a.m. Market Lamb Show
12:30 a.m. Market Goat Show
5 p.m. Beef Show Order: Heifer Show, Market Beef Show, Showmanship
Friday, May 5 – Show Barn
8 a.m. Swine Showmanship followed by Breeding Gilt Show
11 a.m. Goat Showmanship
12:30 p.m. Lamb Showmanship
3 p.m. Youth Pet show and Small Animal Dress Review
5:30 p.m. Large Stock Round Robin Contest Show Order: Junior, Intermediate, Senior
Saturday, May 6 – Show Barn
10 a.m. Awards Ceremony
1:30 p.m. Auction Buyers Luncheon Pavilion
3 p.m. Livestock Auction
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest
3 p.m. Barns close to the general public
3 p.m. Cleaning of all pens and removal of equipment
4 p.m. Breeding, small stock & buyer pick-up animals leave
5 p.m. Barns close to exhibitors
5 p.m. Large stock market animals leave
www.vvfair.com
