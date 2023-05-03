OFFERS
2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule

It was set-up day for the Verde Valley Fair on Monday, May 1, 2023, as workers were busy putting up the rides in the heat and wind and the youth and their parents rolled in with feed and gear for their animals at the barn area. The Fair opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

It was set-up day for the Verde Valley Fair on Monday, May 1, 2023, as workers were busy putting up the rides in the heat and wind and the youth and their parents rolled in with feed and gear for their animals at the barn area. The Fair opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: May 3, 2023 12:23 p.m.

The show order for ALL Showmanship classes will be Senior, Intermediate, Junior.

Wednesday, May 3 - Gyberg Building

1 p.m. Cavy Show

Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes

Rabbit Show (will immediately follow the Cavy Show)

Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation, Rabbit Meat Pen, Roaster Rabbit, Doe and Liter

  • Show Barn

3 p.m. Public Speaking Contest

4 p.m. Breeding Sheep Show

4:30 p.m. Breeding Goats Show

5 p.m. Pygmy Goat Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Pygmy Goat Conformation

6 p.m. Dairy Goat Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Dairy Goat Conformation

Thursday, May 4 - Gyberg Building

8 a.m. Eggs

9 a.m. Waterfowl Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes

9:30 a.m. Turkey Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes

12:30 p.m. Pigeon Show

Poultry Show (will immediately follow the Pigeon Show)

Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation classes will be judged in the cages.

3 p.m. Senior Small Stock Round Robin

3:30 p.m. Intermediate Small Stock Round Robin

4:30 p.m. Junior Small Stock Round Robin

  • Show Barn

8 a.m. Market Swine Show

11:30 a.m. Market Lamb Show

12:30 a.m. Market Goat Show

5 p.m. Beef Show Order: Heifer Show, Market Beef Show, Showmanship

Friday, May 5 – Show Barn

8 a.m. Swine Showmanship followed by Breeding Gilt Show

11 a.m. Goat Showmanship

12:30 p.m. Lamb Showmanship

3 p.m. Youth Pet show and Small Animal Dress Review

5:30 p.m. Large Stock Round Robin Contest Show Order: Junior, Intermediate, Senior

Saturday, May 6 – Show Barn

10 a.m. Awards Ceremony

1:30 p.m. Auction Buyers Luncheon Pavilion

3 p.m. Livestock Auction

Sunday, May 7

10 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest

3 p.m. Barns close to the general public

3 p.m. Cleaning of all pens and removal of equipment

4 p.m. Breeding, small stock & buyer pick-up animals leave

5 p.m. Barns close to exhibitors

5 p.m. Large stock market animals leave

www.vvfair.com

News