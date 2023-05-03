2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule

The show order for ALL Showmanship classes will be Senior, Intermediate, Junior.



Wednesday, May 3 - Gyberg Building

1 p.m. Cavy Show

Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes

Rabbit Show (will immediately follow the Cavy Show)

Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation, Rabbit Meat Pen, Roaster Rabbit, Doe and Liter

Show Barn

3 p.m. Public Speaking Contest

4 p.m. Breeding Sheep Show

4:30 p.m. Breeding Goats Show

5 p.m. Pygmy Goat Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Pygmy Goat Conformation

6 p.m. Dairy Goat Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Dairy Goat Conformation

Thursday, May 4 - Gyberg Building

8 a.m. Eggs

9 a.m. Waterfowl Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes

9:30 a.m. Turkey Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation Classes

12:30 p.m. Pigeon Show

Poultry Show (will immediately follow the Pigeon Show)

Show Order: Booster Show, Showmanship, Conformation classes will be judged in the cages.

3 p.m. Senior Small Stock Round Robin

3:30 p.m. Intermediate Small Stock Round Robin

4:30 p.m. Junior Small Stock Round Robin

Show Barn

8 a.m. Market Swine Show

11:30 a.m. Market Lamb Show

12:30 a.m. Market Goat Show

5 p.m. Beef Show Order: Heifer Show, Market Beef Show, Showmanship

Friday, May 5 – Show Barn

8 a.m. Swine Showmanship followed by Breeding Gilt Show

11 a.m. Goat Showmanship

12:30 p.m. Lamb Showmanship

3 p.m. Youth Pet show and Small Animal Dress Review

5:30 p.m. Large Stock Round Robin Contest Show Order: Junior, Intermediate, Senior

Saturday, May 6 – Show Barn

10 a.m. Awards Ceremony

1:30 p.m. Auction Buyers Luncheon Pavilion

3 p.m. Livestock Auction

Sunday, May 7

10 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest

3 p.m. Barns close to the general public

3 p.m. Cleaning of all pens and removal of equipment

4 p.m. Breeding, small stock & buyer pick-up animals leave

5 p.m. Barns close to exhibitors

5 p.m. Large stock market animals leave

