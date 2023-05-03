25th Annual Spring Concert Coming Sunday, May 7

It is time, once again, for the Verde Valley Voices’ annual Spring Concert, ‘Celebrating 25 Years!’ It will take place on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, AZ.

Organized in 1997 and directed by Joy Simons, the Verde Valley Voices is celebrating 25 years as a non-profit community chorus, comprised of singers of all ages and occupations from Cottonwood and the surrounding communities in the Greater Verde Valley. As an added treat, long-time former director Beverly Hall will be there to lead a special song with the Choir, and Alumni of the Verde Valley Voices will have priority seating.

Tickets for this popular springtime event are $10 for adults, and free for children 12 and under, available at the door and in advance at the Church Office and Gift Shop, Cottonwood Chamber Of Commerce, Mount Hope Foods, Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Quilter’s Quarters in Cottonwood, and Olsen’s Grain in Clarkdale. Visit VerdeValleyVoices.org for more details.

Come celebrate with us at this fun, family-friendly tradition.