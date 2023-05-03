Film Fest presents ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ premiere May 5-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ showing May 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From the award-winning producers of ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and ‘Love Actually’ comes the new romantic comedy ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson.

How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay.

For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.





Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, May 5, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 6, 10 and 11 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.