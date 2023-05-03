Metalachi, Cinco De Mayo and The Invincible Grins all at Main Stage this weekend

Metalachi returns to Main Stage May 4. Whether you are a rock/heavy metal fan or a mariachi fan, you will love this band! This quintet of amazing musicians will leave you with a smile on your face wondering what you just experienced and wanting more. Pre-sale tickets are $15 or $20 at the door. Do not wait to get your tickets because this show will sell out. The show starts at 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m., 21 and older event.

On May 5, it’s one of our favorite holidays of the year, Cinco De Mayo! Come celebrate with us with drink specials all day and night, tacos from Nana’s Tacos and then a special Cinco de Mayo Karaoke Night hosted by Jesse at 9 p.m.

The party continues on May 6 with The Invincible Grins at Main Stage. This local four-piece band will get you grooving on the dance floor with ‘funked-up folk music.’ Music starts at 9 p.m. No cover and 21 and older.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well.

Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts ‘Beer School,’ collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.