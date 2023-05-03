OFFERS
Obituary Mary E. McGetrick

Originally Published: May 3, 2023 12:15 a.m.

1954 - 2023

Mary E. McGetrick, of Duncan, Arizona, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2023, at her home in Duncan, Arizona. She was 68.

Mary Ella Warren was born in Kingman, Arizona, on August 11, 1954, the fifth child of Hubert "Vernon" Warren and Edna Vivian Cordes Warren.

Mary is survived by: her husband, John Michael "Mike" McGetrick of Duncan, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Dusty Jo and J.R. Murdock of Duncan; sons, Vernon Lawrence of York, AZ and Zane Lawrence of California; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Warren (Priscilla) of Knott's Island, NC, Joe Warren (Irene) of Apache Junction, AZ, and John Warren (Vivian) of Page, AZ; sisters, Helen Masten of Pima, AZ and Elizabeth Steele of Farmerville, LA; grandchildren, Brian Murdock (Brianna), Cody Murdock, Wesley Lawrence, Wyatt Lawrence, Gabe Lawrence, Riley Jo Lawrence; and three great-grandchildren, Addison, Ella and Warren Murdock.

As per Mary's wishes there will be no formal service or funeral. A celebration of life for Mary McGetrick will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Campo de Esueno, 115 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona.

Lunch will be served around 12:30 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches and beans will be provided by the family. If you would like to contribute to lunch, please bring a side dish or dessert. Bottled water will be available, otherwise BYOB.

There will be an opportunity for sharing memories and stories. Please share! If you would like to share a memory but not comfortable speaking, please grab a memory card and share that way. Someone will be happy to read it for you. Dusty Jo, Vernon, and Zane are looking forward to hearing your stories and having them shared with their children.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Semper Fi Fund, TheFund.org/donate.

Information provided by the family.

