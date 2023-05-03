Obituary: Raymond Razo

Raymond Razo

1948 - 2023

Raymond Razo (Popper) of New Braunfels, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 18, 2023 at the age of 74. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Marcia of 34 years, children - Raymond, Richard, Rachelle, Robert (Jamie) Razo, Susan Shellem, Katherine (Randy) Luton and Christine (John) Zuber. Twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brothers - Jesus (Debbie) Paul (Alva) Razo and multiple of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Barbara Razo, siblings - Conchita, Frank, Dora, Louie and Pauline.





Raymond was born on August 25, 1948 to Paul and Barbara Razo in Jerome, Arizona, and was raised in Ajo, Arizona along with his seven siblings. Ray was a boiler maker/welder for Phelps Dodge Copper Mine in Ajo as a young man.

Ray moved his family to Cottonwood, Arizona to work at Phoenix Cement as maintenance worker. Ray would later move to Victorville, California where he met and married the love of his life Marcia Razo. He helped build Crystal Hills Water Company. Ray's long work history ended at Cemex retiring in 2014. Moved to New Braunfels, Texas, in 2021 to be closer to his youngest son and grandkids.





A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Church with mass at 10:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow at 12:00 p.m. at The Lux Hotel Banquet Room (BYOB).