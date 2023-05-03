¡Qué Hermoso! Special Exhibition at Sedona Arts Center May 3–26

Sedona Arts Center presents, ¡Qué Hermoso! A special exhibition showing from May 3 to 26 in the

Special Exhibitions Gallery at the Arts Center. This unique exhibit features deeply moving imagery that celebrates Latinx cultural identity and traditions. Encompassing painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed-media, and photography, this vibrant exhibition highlights histories, familism, forgotten stories, and rich personal and collective experiences.

The exhibit features art by Marco Albarrán, Emily Costello, José Andres Giron, Noemí

Alejandra Gonzalez, Gretchen Lopez, Gabriela Muñoz, Alejandro Soria, and Teresa

Villegas and is sponsored by Isabel & David Simmer and AZ Humanities Council.

An opening reception will be held during the May 3 Celebrate Sedona at Sedona Arts Center from 4 to

6pm. The event will include a free to the public performance by Guitarras Latinas, or "Latin Guitars," a 5-person band, celebrating over 5 years of enchanting audiences with the beautiful music of Latin America.

Their blend of "Spanish Fire and Passion" has been showcased at some of Arizona's premier concert halls, restaurants and resorts.

Celebrate Sedona engages the local community while celebrating and featuring local and regional arts, food and drink! Held in the upper parking lot of Sedona Arts Center, Celebrate Sedona is a celebration of the beauty and diversity of our community’s music, food, drink, and artistry and is sponsored by the City of Sedona. Demonstrating artists will show off their unique skills and food and beverages will be available to purchase. Free to the public, 21 to drink, all ages welcome.

In the Special Exhibition Gallery at Sedona Arts Center, the month-long exhibition — ¡Qué Hermoso!will be showing from May 3 through 26. The exhibit will highlight diverse voices and imaginative works that spark conversation, cultural connections, and community. The art is for sale and benefits both the artists and Sedona Arts Center’s nonprofit programming.

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Our mission is to connect, enrich, educate and lead through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit is based in Uptown Sedona and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.



Sedona Arts Center is a 501(c)3 organization that offers all purchases without sales tax (an almost a 10% savings)