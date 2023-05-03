Sedona Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for “Monday Movies on Main” with ‘Darling Companion’ on Monday, May 8

“Monday Movies on Main” continues on Monday, May 8 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Darling Companion’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

‘Darling Companion’ — from four-time Academy Award-nominated director Lawrence Kasdan — features a stellar ensemble cast including Diane Keaton, Kevin Kline, Dianne Wiest, Richard Jenkins, Elisabeth Moss, Mark Duplass, Ayelet Zurer and Sam Shepard.



‘Darling Companion’ is a comedy about many varieties of companionship. At the center of the movie is a marriage that has gone on for a long time and become frayed. Surrounding that union are young people falling in love, a brand-new marriage and the surprise of mid-life romance.

On the side of a busy freeway, Beth (Diane Keaton) finds the love, devotion, commitment, and courage she needs — all wrapped up in a stray dog who becomes her “darling companion.” When the beloved canine goes missing, a shaggy-dog search adventure plays out, drawing together friends and family and rekindling a lifelong love.

‘Darling Companion’ will show at Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.