The Sedona Women present ‘Not Just A Quiet Place… The Sedona Community and the Library of the Future’ May 10

When you walk into the Sedona Library, you’re entering a vibrant community space where you’d have to get pretty wild to be shushed.



Founded 30 years before Sedona became a city (so in 1958), our library has always been a welcoming place for the curious, eager to learn, avid readers, and hosts of other constituencies, like those needing computer help or wanting to nourish a love of reading in children and grandchildren.

The Sedona Women pleased to present their monthly program, ‘Not Just A Quiet Place…The Sedona Community and The Library of the Future,’ from library director Judy Poe. She came to SPL in 2019 and became director in 2021 after two years managing the Yavapai Library Network. (Her previous library in Pine River, CO, was named Best Small Library in America by Library Journal in 2014.)

Judy will provide an insider’s look at SPL, from its history to current services and resources, and a look at its future role in Sedona. The goal of the library is to be an enriching and engaging space at the heart of our community.

The program, ‘Not Just a Quiet Space – the Sedona Community and the Library of the Future’ is open to the public on Wednesday, May 10 at the Creative Life Center at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in Sedona. A meet and greet will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program and Q & A at 10 a.m.

The Sedona Women are dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the community by providing opportunities for women to build relationships, to learn about the community, to support community needs and to enhance the natural beauty and distinctive character of Sedona. To learn more about The Sedona Women or to become a member, visit TheSedonaWomen.com or contact SedonaWomen669@gmail.com.