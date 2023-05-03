SIFF presents ‘Goliath’ premiere May 5-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Goliath’ showing May 5-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

The truth can’t be silenced forever.

Patrick is a tenacious lawyer specializing in environmental law. France is a schoolteacher who becomes an activist after her husband develops cancer from exposure to a pesticide. Mathias is an ambitious lobbyist working for an international chemical corporation.

The paths of these characters collide as the lives of thousands are affected by a tragic act that sparks a powerful movement while the corporation fights to prevent the truth from being revealed.

‘Goliath’ stars Pierre Niney, Gilles Lellouche, Emmanuelle Bercot and Laurent Stocker.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 5, 6, 10 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.