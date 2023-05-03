Sofrito and the Blues comes to Old Town Center for the Arts May 6

Come enjoy Sofrito and the Blues, a high energy Latin Blues Band at the Old Town Center for the Arts on May 6th at 7 p.m. Experience Carmen Cancél and enjoy her stunning soprano voice, this time as part of a Latin Quartet Sofrito and the Blues as they stop in Verde Valley for one night only. In Partnership with Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Carmen Elisa Cancél and her Latin Consortium (Sofrito and the Blues) have entertained audiences in New York City at the Voices of the Diaspora Festival. This hot new quartet features fresh, original arrangements of Latin, jazz, and blues standards. You will enjoy their personal stories that relate to their song repertoire and original arrangements, and be introduced to unexplored Latin, jazz, and blues tunes. The band is composed of Carmen Elisa Cancél on lead vocals, Jainardo Batista on percussion and background vocals, César Orozco on piano and background vocals, and Juancho Herrera on guitar.

Don’t miss this hot new quartet featuring fresh, original arrangements of Latin, jazz, and blues standards.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at Fifth Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Sofrito and the Blues are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.Com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.