Tlaquepaque’s 2023 Annual Festivities Begin

Tlaquepaque Art & Shopping Center will be in high celebratory fashion for Cinco de Mayo on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring the best local and regional talent available, the venue comes alive with the sounds of music, folk and flamenco dancers, and several activities for children. The decorations are in Mexico’s national colors as a tribute to Mexican heritage and culture.

Although often thought of as Mexico’s Independence Day, in reality, Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s surprise victory over France on May 5, 1862, eventually leading to their independence.

The holiday was first celebrated in the United States in 1933 — when President Franklin Roosevelt introduced the “Good Neighbor Policy” to improve relations with Latin American countries. In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a festive holiday, creating an appreciation for Mexican art and culture.

Food vendors will be set up on Calle Independencia from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Los Muertos Salsa will be selling elote, fresh chips, and salsa — with Go Bananas selling gourmet chocolate-dipped bananas. Tacos and margaritas will be available at El Rincon Restaurante.

Admission to the event is Free. A Free Trolley Service is available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from the Up Town municipal parking lot at 260 Schnebly.

Cinco de Mayo Events, Times, and Locations

Mariachi Familia Rojas

11 a.m.-noon Patio de las Rosas

Noon-1 p.m. Tlaquepaque North

1-2 p.m. Chapel Outside Courtyard

This male and female Mariachi group is a family of musicians! Roaming the streets of Tlaquepaque, they enhance the day’s excitement by serenading visitors with their beautiful vocals and classic sounds of regional Mexican music.

Ballet Folklorico de Colores

11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. Tlaquepaque North

Ballet Folklorico de Colores graces the venue with three one-hour performances in Tlaquepaque North throughout the afternoon. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to educating children by teaching and performing Mexican folk dances. Their costumes authenticate a variety of traditional dances from different regions of Mexico. The dancers vary in age, with the execution of even the youngest being impressive and delightful. These performances are a highlight of Tlaquepaque’s Cinco de May celebrations.

Flamenco Gaetano

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Patio del Norte

Gaetano is an exquisitely talented group of local musicians. Their music is a fusion of flamenco with spicy Latin rhythms and enchanting vocals. The band will be accompanied by the phenomenal energy of Spanish flamenco dancers performing in the colorful costumes of Mexico.

Don Julio & dos Guitarras

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Patio de las Campañas

Known for their passionate musical performances. This group shares a diverse synthesis of music from Spain, Mexico, and Latin America. Their fingerstyle guitar rhythms are some of the finest in the area.

Victor Andrada

1-3 p.m. Patio de las Rosas

Tlaquepaque introduces West Texas singer/songwriter Victor Andrada to its Cinco de Mayo celebrations this year. His beautiful vocals, original music, and Latin sounds on Spanish guitar may have you swooning.

Ritmo Latino

2:30-5 p.m. Patio del Norte

Ritmo Latino returns to Tlaquepaque’s musical lineup of Cinco de Mayo talent. This six-piece Phoenix band led by vocalist Andres Martinez — plays a blend of salsa, cumbia, cha cha cha, and Latin jazz. Embracing the flavors of old Mexico with robust vocals, saxophone, and sultry Latin percussion — their music may inspire you to dance.

Paloma Trio

3-5 p.m. Patio de las Campañas

New to Tlaquepaque are local musicians Bob and Teresa Backes on classical guitar, keyboards, flute, and vocals. They are joined by world-class percussionist Sabina Sandoval in a musical performance of Neo Flamenco, Mexican romantic, and Spanish music.

Children’s Activities for Cinco de Mayo

Face Painting — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Patio de las Campañas















































Imaginative and fun face painting delights children of all ages.

Piñata’s — 1-4 p.m. Every hour on the hour. Patio de las Campañas

An exciting and popular event for kids they may ask to visit twice.

Arts & Crafts for the Kids — 1-4 p.m. Patio de las Campañas



An opportunity to paint a wooden snake or little maraca.

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona, Arizona, is celebrating 50 years in 2023. Often referred to as the Art & Soul of Sedona, it is home to 45 shops, galleries, and five restaurants. Open daily at 10:00 am. For more information, call 928.282.4838 or visit Tlaq.com