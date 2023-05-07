Man injured, dog dies in house fire

COTTONWOOD - A man suffered burn injuries when a trailer home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

Verde Valley Fire District and Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished the flames at the home on the 2500 block of South Pleasant Valley Drive in the Verde Villages May 7. The one male occupant was flown by Native Air to Phoenix, according to VVFD, and a family dog died.

The family was displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross and Arizona Crisis Team helped them temporarily relocate.

The fire is under investigation. VVFD asks all residents to check their smoke detectors.