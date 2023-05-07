Obituary: Kenneth Thornton
Originally Published: May 7, 2023 8:32 a.m.
With great sadness from his family, Kenneth Thornton passed away suddenly on March 2, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his son Eric, and grandson Dakota.
The love of his family and the many friends he shared his life with were what he was grateful for and treasured most. He loved the outdoors, his Harley, cars, and flying remote control airplanes. Ken was a thoughtful, generous and loving man that will be missed so very much.
-
Most Read
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Obituary: Don Ray Newton Jr.
- Northern Arizona Healthcare hires new CEO
- NEED TO KNOW
- Obituary: Dion Christopher Fortune
- Verde Valley Fair starts Wednesday
- Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping
- Where’s an officer when you need one?
- Obituary: Raymond Razo
- Verde Valley Fair begins Wednesday
- Police search for armed suspect in Clarkdale (VIDEO)
- Has Sedona been forgotten?
- 2 charged with drug trafficking near Cornville school
- Planned Clarkdale hotel to bring Hopi experience
- New Cottonwood roundabout, paving moves ahead
- Proud Boys, drag show supporters keep the peace (VIDEO)
- Date for teen’s murder trial set
- 'Extremely dangerous' suspect causes manhunt, school lockdown before arrest
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: