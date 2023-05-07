Obituary: Kenneth Thornton

With great sadness from his family, Kenneth Thornton passed away suddenly on March 2, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his son Eric, and grandson Dakota.







The love of his family and the many friends he shared his life with were what he was grateful for and treasured most. He loved the outdoors, his Harley, cars, and flying remote control airplanes. Ken was a thoughtful, generous and loving man that will be missed so very much.