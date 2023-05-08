OFFERS
UPDATE: Man burned in house fire

The VVFD and the Cottonwood Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire on South Pleasant Valley Drive on Sunday, May 7, 2023. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The VVFD and the Cottonwood Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire on South Pleasant Valley Drive on Sunday, May 7, 2023. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: May 8, 2023 10:54 a.m.

COTTONWOOD—A man sustained significant burns in a house fire on South Pleasant Valley Drive on Sunday morning, May 7, according to the Verde Valley Fire District.

“One adult male resident sustained significant burns and was flown by Native Air to Phoenix,” explained the fire district on Facebook. “Unfortunately the family dog didn’t survive the fire.”

The fire department said the fire is currently under investigation. The Red Cross and Arizona Crisis Team were on scene helping the displaced family.

Smoke from the fire, which was just off State Route 260 and Western Drive, could be seen from miles away. Flames shot out of the side of the mobile home structure before it was hit by water hoses.

The VVFD and the Cottonwood Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department and Verde Valley Ambulance also responded.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for housing and medical bills.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

