UPDATE: Man burned in house fire
COTTONWOOD—A man sustained significant burns in a house fire on South Pleasant Valley Drive on Sunday morning, May 7, according to the Verde Valley Fire District.
“One adult male resident sustained significant burns and was flown by Native Air to Phoenix,” explained the fire district on Facebook. “Unfortunately the family dog didn’t survive the fire.”
The fire department said the fire is currently under investigation. The Red Cross and Arizona Crisis Team were on scene helping the displaced family.
Smoke from the fire, which was just off State Route 260 and Western Drive, could be seen from miles away. Flames shot out of the side of the mobile home structure before it was hit by water hoses.
The VVFD and the Cottonwood Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department and Verde Valley Ambulance also responded.
Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for housing and medical bills.
Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com
-
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Lawsuit claims negligence by city, county in teen’s 2021 death
- Obituary: Don Ray Newton Jr.
- Where’s an officer when you need one?
- Obituary: Raymond Razo
- Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping
- Obituary: Dion Christopher Fortune
- Northern Arizona Healthcare hires new CEO
- NEED TO KNOW
- Verde Valley Fair starts Wednesday
- Police search for armed suspect in Clarkdale (VIDEO)
- Has Sedona been forgotten?
- 2 charged with drug trafficking near Cornville school
- Planned Clarkdale hotel to bring Hopi experience
- New Cottonwood roundabout, paving moves ahead
- Proud Boys, drag show supporters keep the peace (VIDEO)
- Date for teen’s murder trial set
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- 'Extremely dangerous' suspect causes manhunt, school lockdown before arrest
- Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: