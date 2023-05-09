OFFERS
Tue, May 09
More than a dozen residents interested in vacant council seat

Cottonwood City Council meets (City of Cottonwood)

Cottonwood City Council meets (City of Cottonwood)

By Verde Independent
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 4:21 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood City Council interviewed 12 applicants to fill the vacant seat on the board Monday, May 8, in the City Council Chambers. One more applicant will be interviewed at a later date.

The City Council accepted the resignation of Councilmember Tosca Henry on April 18 and set in motion a procedure to replace her on the board.

The Council received 13 applications for the open Council seat. Christopher Brown, Jesse Dowling, Lisa Ehlers, James Glascott, Al Hilberger, Derek Palosaari, Catherine Ransom, Bob Rothrock, William Wagnon, George Gehlert, Judy Cowan and Mike Cosentino were interviewed Monday, according to agenda minutes.

Applicant Alek Gradijan was unable to attend and will be invited back to interview on Monday, May 15.

“Following the final interview on May 15, Council may convene into executive session for discussion and consideration of appointment of one applicant to fill the vacant seat on the City Council,” the minutes stated.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

